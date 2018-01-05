Drake Savagely Shut Down an Instagram Troll Who Thought His Teeth Were Dirty

Word to the wise: Don’t come for Drake, lest you want to be savagely clapped back to, like this Instagram troll who recently criticized the rapper’s teeth. On Thursday, the 31-year-old rapper posted an Instagram of him and a few friends hugging at a party.

The picture was pure and candid with Drake showing off a wide, toothy smile as he embraced two friends. Of course, that didn’t stop the trolls from coming out to play. One user, who considered Drake’s teeth less white than the average person, decided to shame him for it and suggest that Drake didn’t invest enough in his dental hygiene. “Lmao all that money and ur teeth don’t look clean,” the user commented.

View this post on Instagram Soberingmoreshots A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 5, 2018 at 4:31am PST

Not having someone talk smack about his teeth, Drake immediately clapped back. He explained that he had a pink diamond in one of his teeth, which is why it looked slightly less white than the others. He also schooled the troll on how he uses activated charcoal (a powerful teeth-whitening chemical) nearly every night before he hits the club where there is a prospect of a hookup.

“I have a pink diamond in my tooth…I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know dattttttttttt,” Drake replied.

We learned two things from Drake’s clap back. 1. Use activated charcoal toothpaste if you want a celebrity-approved clean. 2. If you’re thinking about shading Drake, don’t do it. Just don’t. (P.S. The user has since put his Instagram to private.)