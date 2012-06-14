Bottle Service Brawl: Did Drake & Chris Brown Get Into a Fight Over Rihanna?

Well, this is quite the situation to read about first thing in the morning. Apparently, last night at the club WIP in New York City (where, as it happens, StyleCaster hosted its holiday party) two of music’s biggest names got into a rather nasty brawl — resulting in the above injury which perpetual oversharer Chris Brown then tweeted.

Here’s how it reportedly went down: The outrageously talented but controversial (thanks to his abusive treatment of Rihanna) Brown sent a bottle over to Drake and his crew. Generally, that’s considered a nice gesture, but Drake and co. were not having it. The Canadian rapper and famous former wheelchair user then got up and began to scuffle with Brown’s table, resulting in the aforementioned bottle being thrown at Brown’s chin.

According to TMZ, neither man was present by the time cops arrived, meaning their well-trained entourages knew to get the famous people out of the way before the paparazzi showed up. The real question is, what do these two have to fight about? Well, for starters, both men been romantically linked to Rihanna, so naturally TMZ has “reports” that she was the subject of the scuffle, but there’s no way of knowing for sure. What’s more, we highly doubt sobriety was on the menu at the time of the fight, so the melee could have been caused by anything, really.

The Twitterverse has exploded with commentary regarding the incident, and to sum it up briefly, most folks seem to feel like Chris Brown got what he deserved.