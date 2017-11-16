Drake Stopped His Concert to Call Out a Man Sexually Harassing Women

Drake has no time for sexual harassment, especially at his show. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old rapper abruptly stopped his concert at a nightclub in Sydney, Australia to lay down the law with a man who was spotted groping and touching women without their consent.

The instance occurred right as Drake was about to rap the hook to his song, “Love Yourself.” After seeing a man sexually harassing female fans in the crowd, Drake told his crew to cut the mic, so he could give the creep a piece of his mind. “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck you up, bruh,” Drake said.

The crowd erupted into applause. Realizing that the man might have thought that he was joking, Drake affirmed to him that he was dead-serious about his zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. “I’m not playing with you,” Drake said. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck your ass up.”

After mouthing a few more stern words with the male concert-goer, Drake resumed his performance. The entire moment was caught on the video above, which also showed security guards rushing to the female fans’ aids and presumably kicking the male fan out of the venue.

In a time when sexual harassment and assault allegations are mounting against some of Hollywood’s elite men, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, we’re glad Drake is on the right side. Keep doing what you’re doing, Drizzy.