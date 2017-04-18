The Thirsty Girl Who Broke into Drake’s House to Drink His Pepsi and Wear His Hoodie Is All of Us

In a case of the most relatable burglar ever, a 24-year-old woman broke into Drake’s mansion to drink his Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water and wear his hoodie. I mean, same.

TMZ reports that the thirsty burglar was apprehended when one of Drizzy’s crew members found her in one of his bedrooms at 10:30 p.m. on April 3, wearing one of Drake’s hoodies, probably waiting for Drake, who wasn’t home at the time.

When the cops showed up, the woman claimed she had permission to be in the house (nope). She confessed to stealing, of all things in the entire house that one could steal, Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water.

Though there were no signs of forced entry and it was unclear how the woman gained access to the house (or the soft drinks), she was charged with a felony burglary, according to law enforcement sources.

To be honest, we would’ve taken Drake for more of a Coke man—but now that we think of it, Pepsi actually makes a lot of sense for him. What else would the man whose life anthem is, “I cannot tell who is my friend” drink?