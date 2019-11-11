This Is The Real Reason Drake Got Booed Off Stage In That Cringeworthy Video

Drake got booed off stage at a music festival in Los Angeles, and we cannot stop cringing at the video. It’s super awkward — watching such a popular rapper get chased off stage causes major secondhand embarrassment. But the reason that Drake was booed off stage makes the whole situation slightly more understandable.

The incident took place at Camp Flog Gnaw, Tyler the Creator’s annual music festival. This year’s festival boasted an exciting line-up of headliners, including Solange, YG, and a mystery act that was not announced ahead of time. The mystery act turned out to be a few of Tyler’s musician pals, including Drake — one of the most popular performing artists in the world. What could go wrong? A lot, apparently.

Upon coming on stage on Sunday night, Drake announced that he was only supposed to do three songs. He attempted to excite the crowd by giving them a bunch of bonus songs, too. Instead, he got booed off stage. “I’m here for you tonight,” the rapper said to the crowd. “If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What’s up?” In response, the crowd started to loudly boo. “If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight,” he said again. The boos only got louder and someone literally shouted “NO!”. Eventually, Drake gave up and took his exit 20 minutes early, saying: “It’s been love. I love ya’ll. I go by the name of Drake. Thank you for having me.” This brutal spectacle is now circulating Twitter.

At any other show, people would be excited to see Drake pop out of nowhere and give an extended set. So what happened here?

The main reason for the booing is that fans had hoped that Frank Ocean was going to be the night’s main mystery act. They assumed that Drake would finish his three songs and then Ocean would come on, in part because two other surprise artists (A$ap Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert) had already performed short sets and left. Instead, Drake kept going and going, and people basically lost their sh*t.

Sadly, after Drake finally left, it turned out that he was the final performer of the night. No Ocean, no nothing. So, this audience basically played themselves.