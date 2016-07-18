Drake Shares Amazing 2006 Note to His Mom Apologizing for His Online Shopping Charges

While Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift were duking it out late Sunday night, Drake proved once again he’s the all-around MVP of famous people. The hip-hop star posted a handwritten letter from 2006 that he sent his mom, promising he’ll pay her back after spending too much on eBay.

“I have cancelled the WireImage subscription due to my eBay charges coming to more than I had planned for. Please know that you will be reimbursed fully through several methods and/or means of payment,” he wrote. “Thanks for temporarily funding my music and wardrobe.”

In the caption, he says “eBay was the addiction back in 2006. Def come a long way and it’s safe to say I most likely settled this debt. #IProbablyBoughtSomeEvisuJeans and #NothingWithoutMyMom.”

Where would we be without moms? Drake knows what’s up.