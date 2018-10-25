Drake’s 32nd Birthday Party Was Stacked with Retro Style

Drake‘s 32nd birthday party might’ve been the event of the year. The rapper celebrated his 32nd year of life with an incredible, celebrity-stacked party in Los Angeles Wednesday night. The best part? The event was 2000s-themed.

Drake’s get-together had everything: a neon Blockbuster sign, 7/11 Slurpees, lottery tickets, a Chanel bag raffle, Pimp My Ride cars, a Motorola Timeport cake, airbrushed shirts of Drake and—of course—all kinds of throwback style.

For instance, who wouldn’t want this sweet face on a shirt?

Drake’s first look of the night was a dark blue Sean John velour tracksuit—complete with a Nike sweatband and matching phone clip. OVO crew member Angelo Ferraro paired a black turtleneck with a Nike jacket and topped off his look with a bandana and thick gold chain.

In his second look of the night, Drake paid homage to rapper Fabolous—specifically, by piece-for-piece recreating a look Fabolous wore in one of his music videos. From the bright blue Los Angeles jersey (layered over a white T-shirt, of course) to the Los Angeles Dodgers hate (with a light blue bandana tied around it, of course), Drake nailed the tribute.

Drake wasn’t the only one bringing head-turning style to the table, though. Shay Mitchell brought Jenny to the block with a J. Lo-inspired look: a sparkly bikini top, fluffy fur coat, bandana and huge sparkly hoops.

Fashion designer and makeup artist Isabela Guedes took a different approach, paying homage to the era (rather than a single person). Guedes wore a Tommy Hilfiger matching set under undone dungarees and a bright colorblock jacket. A little ’90s, but hey—we’ll take it.

And of course, Kendall Jenner‘s girl squad served up a range of aughts fashion. Jordyn Woods stunned in a black velour tracksuit.

Jenner wore a sparkly pink Van Dutch trucker hat, no-frame sunglasses and graffiti tank top—all reminiscent of Paris Hilton‘s signature style in The Simple Life. Justine Skye followed suit in a matching Simple Life-worthy ensemble.

And Anastasia Karanikolaou gave everyone Justin and Britney vibes in a light-wash Canadian tuxedo, a thick, fabric headband and no-frame glasses.

This party has convinced us of a few things: