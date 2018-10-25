StyleCaster
Drake’s 32nd Birthday Party Was Stacked with Retro Style

by
Photo: Getty Images.

Drake‘s 32nd birthday party might’ve been the event of the year. The rapper celebrated his 32nd year of life with an incredible, celebrity-stacked party in Los Angeles Wednesday night. The best part? The event was 2000s-themed.

Drake’s get-together had everything: a neon Blockbuster sign, 7/11 Slurpees, lottery tickets, a Chanel bag raffle, Pimp My Ride cars, a Motorola Timeport cake, airbrushed shirts of Drake and—of course—all kinds of throwback style.

For instance, who wouldn’t want this sweet face on a shirt?

Drake’s first look of the night was a dark blue Sean John velour tracksuit—complete with a Nike sweatband and matching phone clip. OVO crew member Angelo Ferraro paired a black turtleneck with a Nike jacket and topped off his look with a bandana and thick gold chain.

In his second look of the night, Drake paid homage to rapper Fabolous—specifically, by piece-for-piece recreating a look Fabolous wore in one of his music videos. From the bright blue Los Angeles jersey (layered over a white T-shirt, of course) to the Los Angeles Dodgers hate (with a light blue bandana tied around it, of course), Drake nailed the tribute.

Drake wasn’t the only one bringing head-turning style to the table, though. Shay Mitchell brought Jenny to the block with a J. Lo-inspired look: a sparkly bikini top, fluffy fur coat, bandana and huge sparkly hoops.

Fashion designer and makeup artist Isabela Guedes took a different approach, paying homage to the era (rather than a single person). Guedes wore a Tommy Hilfiger matching set under undone dungarees and a bright colorblock jacket. A little ’90s, but hey—we’ll take it.

View this post on Instagram

Dust yourself off, and try again🎶

A post shared by 🇧🇷Izabela🏹 (@izabelag4) on

And of course, Kendall Jenner‘s girl squad served up a range of aughts fashion. Jordyn Woods stunned in a black velour tracksuit.

Jenner wore a sparkly pink Van Dutch trucker hat, no-frame sunglasses and graffiti tank top—all reminiscent of Paris Hilton‘s signature style in The Simple Life. Justine Skye followed suit in a matching Simple Life-worthy ensemble.

And Anastasia Karanikolaou gave everyone Justin and Britney vibes in a light-wash Canadian tuxedo, a thick, fabric headband and no-frame glasses.

View this post on Instagram

2000s Hot Mess

A post shared by Justine Skye (@justineskye) on

This party has convinced us of a few things:

  1. Early aughts style needs to make a comeback, stat.
  2. Themed parties are the only way to celebrate anything.
  3. We need to become friends with Drake in time to score an invite to his next birthday bash.
