Reviewers Claim These Slip-Ons Are The Comfiest Sneakers Ever

While I love to dress up in heels every now and again or wear ridiculously chic flats—even though I know they’ll give me blisters—there comes a time when something that’s both comfortable and cute is needed. Slip-on sneakers are the perfect solution. You get all the comfort of a sneaker, but with a bit more elevated look. And according to all the Dr. Scholl’s Luna Sneaker reviews, there’s one pair of slip-ons that are must-haves for everyone.

Available in eight (!) different colors and just under $40, the Dr. Scholl’s Luna Sneaker is the comfortable pair of slip-ons reviewers swear by. They’re already bestsellers on Amazon, and the reviews definitely explain why. According to those who have purchased and worn these sneakers, they’re the perfect option for wearing every day—whether you’re running errands or walking around the office all day.

“Love these shoes for everyday wear! This is my second pair of these shoes from Dr. Scholl’s,” says reviewer Amanda M. “When the first pair looked worn out, I just ordered the same pair in a different color! This is definitely my go-to sneaker now. Cute and comfortable!” In other words, the Dr. Scholl’s Luna Sneaker is the whole package.

Of course, a sneaker is only as good as the fit—but have no fear. Reviewers say they run true to size, even when you wear them with a pair of no-show socks. Reviewer Ashley M. says, “These shoes are SO comfortable and stylish. I wear them with a pair of no-shows. I usually wear a size 7 and the size 7 that I ordered fits absolutely perfectly. They’ve gotten a couple of small, barely noticeable scuffs on them since I bought them two weeks ago, so the black isn’t invincible, but I am still incredibly happy with it. I wanted a pair of shoes that were both professional and comfortable but also sleek and not bulky – these deliver exactly those things.”

An all-around comfortable shoe that fits correctly and looks cute? Sign. Me. Up.

The only thing reviewers say you should be aware of before you purchase? The the rubber on the back fades pretty quickly. It’s relatively understandable, considering these Dr. Scholl’s sneakers are under $40, but still something to consider. It’s the reason reviewer Natalie S. gave the shoes 4 stars rather than 5, saying, “Ok these shoes are SO COMFORTABLE! I would say way more comfortable than vans or converse. They have memory foam soles and are a dream to walk in! I would have given 5 stars, but unfortunately the rubber on the back/bottom of the shoe where the brown label is started peeling away from the shoe by the 3rd wear! Otherwise, super cute and worth the price.”

With over 1,650 different reviews—and 77% of those at 4 stars or above—it makes sense why these Dr. Scholl’s Luna Sneakers are such best-sellers. I might just have to snag a couple pairs to sport on my next grocery run. Sorry, uncomfortable shoes; we’re over.