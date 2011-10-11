Dr. Pepper For Men (It’s Diet But We Won’t Tell)

I can understand a man not wanting to order an apple martini or rum punch that comes in a carved out pineapple — I went to a Polo match once in London where there were dozens of beautiful men all drinking cocktails out of pineapples through neon colored straws. I’ll be honest, it took the hotness down a couple of notches.

However, the men I know will proudly order a diet soda — while I’ll feel a little bad for indulging in a regular. (Not really.) But according to Dr. Pepper there are men out there who prefer the calories to the shame of carrying a girly diet soda. And Dr. Pepper is here to rectify that. The Consumerist reports:

Regular Dr. Pepper has 150 calories and 27g of sugar. Diet Dr. Pepper has zero calories and zero sugar. Dr. Pepper Ten has 10 calories, 2g of sugar, and promising to provide the same “23 flavors” as original Dr. Pepper. Also, Dr. Pepper Ten comes wrapped in “gunmetal gray” and has four bullets on the label.

Dr. Pepper Ten sounds a lot like Coke Zero with a different dress, doesn’t it? Oh, sorry did I say dress? I meant suit. The advertisements also remind us of the now classic Old Spice commercials with the use of over-the-top man marketing and indulgent irony. Only this time the commercial features a handsome fast-talking Indiana Jones-type who wears commando gear, beats up a snake and hurdles bushes on an ATV saying,”Hey ladies. Enjoying the film? Of course not. Because this is our movie and this is our soda. You can keep the romantic comedies and lady drinks. We’re good.”

It seems the funny commercial can also perform reverse psychology since 40%of those who have tried the drink are women. What affect does it have on you?