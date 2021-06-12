Dr. Marten’s New Sandals Are A Summer Take On Your Fave Badass Boots

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to shoes with a killer attitude, every other brand pales in comparison to Dr. Martens. Their classic combat boots are basically a staple in my everyday wardrobe at this point—I actually consider them to be my go-to winter boots, no matter the weather. The only issue is? Once the summer weather rolls around, my old faithful combat boots basically become obsolete. But now, thanks to Dr. Marten’s collection with X-girl, I never have to compromise on my footwear ever again.

Why not, you ask? Because the brand-new collection includes a pair of sandals that I will be adding to my summer shoe lineup ASAP. Flip flops, be damned! This is Dr. Marten’s second time collaborating with X-girl after their massively popular first drop hit the scene back in 2020 and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the lineup.

This new collab, out now, includes not one but two revamped versions of Dr. Marten’s best-selling shoe styles: The Jadon Max X-Girl Canvas Platform Boot and the Strap X-Girl Velvet Platform Sandal.

Yes, the boots are totally cool and all, but I’m here to talk specifically about the freakin’ pair of sandals. The Strap X-Girl Velvet Platform Sandal have a velvet upper design and a pretty chunky platform (It’s actually the brand’s tallest-ever style) that will 100 percent add some edge to even the most flirty and femme summer looks.

These aren’t the first sandals Dr. Martens has ever made, but they’re definitely my favorites. The new iteration is outfitted with the vibrant purple hue that X-girl has become known for, peeking out on the footbed for just a bit of color when you wear ’em.

Let it be known that I am by no means a sandal person, but that won’t stop me from snagging a pair of these bad boys for myself!

Just in case you’re unfamiliar with X-girl, here’s a quick refresher. The cult-favorite brand was founded in 1994 by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and her friend Daisy von Furth. Together, the duo created a brand that is widely considered to be the pioneer of the “Girl’s Movement” in fashion, with a line of universally-cool pieces that circumvent conventional gender norms. Yes to girls doing cool things in cool clothes!

Basically, this partnership between Dr. Martens and X-girl is a match made in punk rock heaven. Read on to shop the two new styles give your summer shoe lineup some edge.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Strap X-Girl Velvet Platform Sandal

Behold the highest platform sandal, maybe ever. The Strap X-Girl Velvet Platform Sandal comes with velvet uppers and a towering Quad platform that stands at just under two inches tall. But don’t worry—there’s a padded ankle strap for extra support while you stomp around.

Jadon Max X-Girl Canvas Platform Boots

If sandals aren’t your thing and you want to stick to a classic combat-style boot this summer, consider the Jadon Max X-Girl Canvas Platform Boot. It has the same platform as the new sandals, but these boots are made from a sturdy canvas material and would look great as a foil to silky slips and more.