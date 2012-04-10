Floral Fans Unite: Dr. Martens Is Getting The Liberty London Treatment This Spring!

Calling all Liberty London fans: We have yet another exciting collaboration to report!

There’s a good chance you are probably just like us, and still drooling from recent collaborations with brands like Paige Denim, Nike and, most recently, men’s lifestyle brand Supreme, who have all dipped into Liberty London’s huge library of print patterns that just happen to be oh-so-perfect for spring. Now, it looks like traditional British footwear experts Dr. Martens is also getting in on the floral action.

The iconic London department store’s recognizable heritage prints will adorn our favorite grungy shoe brand, though you may find these new floral versions more girly than grungy. There’s no doubt that the Liberty London and Dr. Martens aesthetics are both classic in their very own distinct ways, so it almost goes without saying that we expect this to be one undeniably bold match-up.

Both Liberty London and Dr. Martens broke the news of the collaboration earlier on Twitter today, mentioning that all the floral fans out there will be able to get their hands on a pair from this awesome, new collection starting May 1st, 2012. In addition, the Dr. Martens x Liberty London shoe collabo will be available in men’s, women’s and unisex styles, decked out in one of four different flowery prints.

No word yet on how much these bad boys are going for, but at least we have a good guesstimate of where you’ll be able to pick up a pair of these kids for yourselves come next month (Oh hai, Liberty London).

What other brands do you want to see get the Liberty London treatment? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

[Photo via King Magazine]