The Dr. Martens x Keith Haring Collab Makes These Iconic Boots Even Cooler

My trusty pair of black Docs have been an essential in my wardrobe for almost a decade. No, seriously—they’re the best winter boots around and pair well with almost anything. Just in time for the true dead of winter to roll around, my faves are getting an upgrade: The Dr. Martens x Keith Haring collection drops today and, if you’re anything like me, you’re going to want more than one new pair.

This brand-new collaboration officially dropped on the Dr. Martens website this morning, so you can start shopping right now. Every pair of shoes is emblazoned with one of Haring’s instantly-recognizable drawings and come adorned with adorable character lace charms to match. The drop consists of three different styles: One pair of the brand’s 1460 Boot (AKA their best-selling combat style) and two different versions of the 1461 Oxfords, all priced between $130 and $160 (Plus a few kid’s shoes that are even cheaper for those of you with small feet!).

Why feature the late, great artist on the brand’s most iconic silhouettes? In a press release regarding the collection, the brand asserted that the new drop was “designed to pay tribute to an individual who lived the Dr. Martens mindset every single day.” Haring, known for asserting that “Art is for everyone,” is a widely-beloved figure, although many people are familiar with his art without even knowing his name. The chance to have a piece of his work all to oneself, with you through every step of your day, is exciting for Haring enthusiasts and Docs fanatics alike.

Keep reading if you’re ready to live out your pre-teen punk rock fantasy and treat yourself to a pair. If you don’t already own Docs, these are a perfect first pair to snag for winter, and it you’re a regular wearer, you won’t want to miss this limited-edition collector’s item drop.

I have my eyes on the black and white oxfords, personally, so don’t mind me as I quickly add them to my cart.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Keith Haring 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots

These boots may look like your classic 1460 boots from the front, but they actually feature a strip of Haring’s colorful illustrations at the back. Pair ’em with your all-black OOTDs for a little pop of color.

Keith Haring 1461 Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes

Looking for something just a little more bold? This updated version of Dr. Martens’ classic oxford silhouette features a red or white illustration on either side and colorful charms on the laces.

Keith Haring 1461 Printed Leather Oxford Shoes

The contrasting black-and-white design on these oxfords is certainly statement-making—and are definitely not for the faint of heart. You’ll be living out your punk-rock fantasies in no time thanks to these patterned shoes.