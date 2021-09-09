Gen Z Is Freaking Out Over These Dr Martens x Heaven By Marc Jacobs Boots

Scroll To See More Images

Calling all ‘90s-obsessed fashion fans, your dream shoes for the fall and winter season have arrived! The Dr. Martens and Heaven by Marc Jacobs collection just dropped and trust me, you’re going to be obsessed. These shoes are truly a TikTok E-girl’s dream.

The drop, which literally just hit the Dr. Martens website and is available to shop now, consists of two new styles: The Audrick Croc Boot and the Audrick Croc Shoe. The former, a take on the classic Dr. Martens combat boot, is priced at $200 and the latter, a chunky loafer, retails for $160. If you happen to own a pair of shoes (or several) from the iconic heritage brand, you will already know that these new styles are inspired by and are essential to the ultimate punk wardrobe. But this new collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs takes those ‘90s vibes to an entirely new level this season.

Both shoes are stacked on Dr. Martens’ can’t-be-missed 1.9-inch Quad Neoteric sole. For an added punch and a touch of shine, both the loafer and the boot are made from the brand’s NewVibrance Croco leather. Both of the new shoe offerings are outfitted with a built-in SoftWair insole for added comfort, so say goodbye to your days of having to break in a new pair of boots—and the bevy of painful blisters that often come with the entire process.

These may just become your new winter boots—and they’re perfect for a street style moment!

To be honest, I actually can’t think of a cooler collab. Dr. Martens is obviously iconic for its edgy selection of boots, loafers and more, but the chunky styles gain a sweeter touch by way of this collaboration with Heaven By Marc Jacobs. For instance, both styles feature flower-shaped eyelets rather than the classic circular versions. They even come with extra-long laces for a delicate wrap-around effect on the ankle. But, these are still shoes made by Dr. Martens, so they feature the classic mustard yellow stitching and the matching yellow logo’d heel loop, both of which have both become synonymous with the brand over the years.

If you’re unfamiliar with Heaven by Marc Jacobs, here’s the low-down on the cool-girl-approved brand: It’s actually the brainchild of Brooklyn, New York-based designer Ava Nirui and officially launched in September of last year. Nirui was originally scouted by Jacobs thanks to her edgy and often bootlegged creations.

Together, the duo created Heaven: a DIY-inspired retro collection that has caught the eye of modern It-girls like Devon Lee Carlson and Bella Hadid. The pieces harken back to a time of ‘90s youth culture but with a modern twist. The brand’s clothing selection consists of mega-vibrant hues and hand-drawn logos on sweet silhouettes like a dainty mini dress. Plaid micro mini skirts are styled over pairs of exaggerated fishnet tights and the sweater vests are boxy, muted and look effortlessly worn-in. Style these new shoes in the same vein—pair them with ultra-femme pieces for a schoolgirl-approved vibe that comes with an added punk rock twist.

If you’re ready to get your ‘90s rebel on, read on to check out both options on the Dr. Martens website now.

Audrick Heaven by MJ Croc Boots

The Audrick Heaven by MJ Croc Boots are here to replace your winter boots this season. Buy ’em thanks to the shiny leather finish, love ’em thanks to how versatile they are.

Audrick Heaven By MJ Croc Shoes

If you already own too many pairs of combat boots, check out these Audrick Heaven By MJ Croc Shoes. They’re just as sweet as they are cool.