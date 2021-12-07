Dr. Martens’ Fur-Lined Boots Are the Only Shoes We’ll Be Wearing This Winter

Scroll To See More Images

Buying your first pair of Dr. Martens is basically a rite of passage, and from then on, it’s only the beginning of a lifelong shoe-lationship. I purchased my first pair of Docs a few years ago, and to this day, they’re my ride-or-die boots for everything from concerts (they passed the jumping test with flying colors) to more dressed-up occasions paired with a silk midi dress.

Basically, they’re the most versatile footwear I own and no other pair could hold a candle to them. But as the weather gets chilly, I’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of trusty Docs that’ll keep my feet toasty all winter long since wool socks alone can only put in so much work. Because fate was on my side, I recently discovered the ultimate pair of fur-lined Chelsea boots that I’ll be wearing all winter long, thanks to the new Gossip Girl reboot.

In the HBO Max series, Zoya Lott, who is played by Whitney Peak, sported the coziest pair of faux-fur Dr. Martens I’ve ever seen while filming the show. And naturally, I needed them in my life ASAP so I could live out my own Gossip Girl-style dreams. In addition to these cozy and cool Chelsea boots, you can also shop a few other seriously cute fur-lined Docs to treat your feet this cold-weather season. I’m 100-percent buying the combat-style boots, too.

Trust me: Once you go Docs, you never go back. Below, check out all the fur-lined Dr. Martens you need to add to your fall and winter wardrobe this year so you can channel your inner Constance Billard prep school vibe.

1460 Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Boots

These boots were made for all the outdoor elements—they feature WarmWair, which is Dr. Martens’ soft insulated lining that’s no match for frigid winter temps. And they’re just as cool as they are practical: the subtle grain detailing and oily finish are guaranteed to take any OOTD to the next level.

2976 Leonore Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots

This next-level Chelsea-style boot is a must-have if you don’t want to fuss with laces. And if you want to keep things monochromatic, the black faux-fur lining ups the edge. Plus, it won’t show dirt. These sleek kicks also come in a gorgeous Oxblood color, which I personally own in another style (and I get compliments on compliments on).

Jadon Leather Faux Fur Lined Platform Take things to new heights — literally — with these chunky platform boots. Designed with all of Dr. Martens’ signature features including visible stitching, grooved edges, and a heel-loop, these insanely cozy shoes are sure to become your new go-to. Jadon Leather Faux Fur Lined Platform $210 Buy Now

If you’re looking for the perfect rugged brown boot to fight off the cold in style this winter, look no further than these ones crafted with heavyweight tumbled leather, which retains its natural characteristics and markings.