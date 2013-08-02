Exclusive: Be The First To See Dr. Martens’ Fall 2013 Campaign Starring Real People

Few shoe brands have the staying power and immediate recognition that much-loved British label Dr. Martens has. The punk rock-infused boots they have become known for are worn by stars ranging from Agyness Deyn—who also designed a collection of the shoes and modeled in their ads—to Kristen Stewart.

And now the brand has given StyleCaster the exclusive first look at their Fall 2013 campaign, which stays true to their rad, hardcore roots while showing off their contemporary designs. “The campaign acknowledges that our wearers bring Dr. Martens to life and should be recognized,” Sara LaHaie , the U.S. brand marketing manager, tells us. “The campaign enters into the lives of 13 individuals who wear our boots and shoes with pride and passion. To each of them, their Dr. Martens are an empowering mark of something worth standing for.”

A cool twist: the campaign features real people, a mix of characters ages 21 to 70, with an appropriately wild mixture of backgrounds, occupations, and personalities. Accompanying the campaign is the #standforsomething hashtag, which encourages Dr. Marten wearers to share their style and what they stand for by uploading their own personal images of them wearing Docs to Instagram and Twitter.

Watch the clip above! And head over to Dr. Martens to start shopping the fall looks now.

