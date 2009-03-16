Object Of Desire

Dr. Martens darcie boot, $200, at openingceremony.us

Reason #1

If you love the look of Doc Martens, but want something a little more feminine, this high heeled version is the answer to your problems. It also comes in black patent leather, for a little shine.

Reason #2

Chloe Sevigny has been sporting this same pair around town. And, while some of her sartorial choices are only for the most adventurous, these are surprisingly wearable.

Reason #3

Because they’re grunge, but not at all grungy.