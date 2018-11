I made an executive decision; I’m going to become a party DJ. If I just lost another 10 pounds and grew my bangs out even longer, I would look like the haunted girl from The Ring with headphones. DJ Young Blood. I mean… If that’s not made for a Nylon feature…

Lucky me, Dr. Dre has a helpful tip on how to spin sexy jams, “Slower is better– trust me, I’m a doctor,” in his new ad for Dr. Pepper featuring Dre’s hot new (highly anticipated) beat, “Detox.”