A Downtown Girl’s Guide to Holiday Gifting

When it comes to finding gifts for the “Downtown Girl” (and in this case we’re relying heavily on the New York City sense of the term), don’t think you have to get her something that everyone else is putting on their holiday wishlists this year.

Instead, we suggest getting products from designer brands that only those truly in-the-fashion-know have actually heard of like Karen Walker, Henrik Vibskov or Phillip Lim (in other words, designer brands you may be hard pressed to find in suburban America). Or, you can always fall back on classic goodies that will always be in style like a Moleskine notebook.

You can also get a little artsy fartsy with your holiday gift this year for your go-to “Downtown Girl” by buying something that involves design and/or the arts whether it be something for the home or even something you can eat!

