A Downtown Girl’s Guide to Holiday Gifting

When it comes to finding gifts for the “Downtown Girl” (and in this case we’re relying heavily on the New York City sense of the term), don’t think you have to get her something that everyone else is putting on their holiday wishlists this year.
Instead, we suggest getting products from designer brands that only those truly in-the-fashion-know have actually heard of like Karen Walker, Henrik Vibskov or Phillip Lim (in other words, designer brands you may be hard pressed to find in suburban America). Or, you can always fall back on classic goodies that will always be in style like a Moleskine notebook.
You can also get a little artsy fartsy with your holiday gift this year for your go-to “Downtown Girl” by buying something that involves design and/or the arts whether it be something for the home or even something you can eat!
Click through the slideshow above to check out some of our holiday gift ideas on what to get your favorite “Downtown Girl” this season.
Opening Ceremony is the ultimate in downtown fashion. And this umbrella is tres chic at its smartest.
Opening Ceremony Umbrella, $25, at Opening Ceremony
Already a brand staple amongst the downtown set, Obesity and Speed's black velvet poncho will have you staying both edgy and warm this winter.
Obesity and Speed Black Velvet Poncho, $180, at Obesity and Speed
These suspender tights from British designer Henry Holland will make anyone's legs look amazingjust ask Rihanna.
Henry Holland Suspender Tights, $24, at TOPSHOP
Another downtown fave, 3.1 Phillip Lim bags are perfect for those who are daring enough to travel north of 14th Street on a daily basis.
3.1 Phillip Lim Croc Pashli Satchel, $975, Barney's CO-OP
We've become obsessed with Lower East Side boutique Occulter thanks to their very unique and well-designed accessories, like this bracelet made from real horse hair.
O'ha Horse Hair Bangle by Black Sheep & Prodigal Sons, $300, at Occulter
While some may prefer to have their mobile device guide their day-to-day appointments, why not kick it old school with an "always in style" Moleskine planner?
Moleskine 2012 Red Pocket Daily Planner, $16.95, at Moleskine
Instead of heading out to IKEA to spice up your home decor, take a cue from Blik Graphics and decal your way to some sweet design fun.
Animal Friendlies wall decals, $40, at Blik Graphics
Have you ever met a girl who doesn't like Karen Walker sunglasses? Exactly.
Karen Walker Keep The Faith Sunglasses, $250, at Shopbop
Perfect for die-hard New York gals, this hard candy mix from SoHo's artisan confection experts Papabubble features the names of each city borough.
Papabubble I Love New York Mix, $5-$25, at Papabubble
Danish designer Henrik Vibskov combines the ultimate in quirkiness with modern sophistication.
Henrik Vibskov Wool Bobble Hat, $171, at Henrik Vibskov Boutique
You can't go wrong with Alexander Wang's T by Alexander Wang line. Perfect for those that like to rock streetwear duds with a little bit of attitude.
T by Alexander Wang Space Dye Tank Dress, $159, at REVOLVE