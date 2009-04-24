Downtown Girls are Made with Love

Last Thursday, New York’s hipster set joined Lucky Magazine and its editor-in-chief Kim France to celebrate Shoshanna Gruss and Charlotte Ronson‘s new <a href=" https://stylecaster.com/news/1946/shoshanna-and-charlotte-team-up/VzY=” target=”_blank”>swimwear collaboration Made With Love at Above Allen in the The Thompson LES.

The Vans and Valentino clad crowd celebrated the duo’s Spring 2009 swimwear collection. The line sports bikinis, cover ups and towels priced from $70.00 to $220.00; prices way more friendly on skinny wallets than that Missoni Mahe two-piece you’ve been eyeing.

It’s a collabo a long time coming. Long regarded as queens of their own certain scenes, bffs Shoshanna and Charlotte are both strongly influenced by the 60’s and 70’s, though they channel the epoque differently for their respective collections. The mash up of vintage and clean-cut, with a color scheme of Lily Pulitizer on acid (purple, peach, mint, and light pink) will mos def be a fresh option for cash-stripped consumers who are understandably being choosy with summer picks.

With the economy falling faster than Star Jone’s weight, it’s nice to see young designers out in full effect. We asked “downtown girls” Alexandra Richards and Dani Stahl if the mantle the fashion press has bestowed on them rings true.

While Nylonista (and star of Dove’s Real Life Gossip Girl), Stahl was enthusiastic, claiming, “I am an uptown girl at heart.. but I definitely live a very downtown lifestyle. I Love both uptown/downtown – but I love my friends most of all – Charlotte and Shoshanna being besties alwaaays!” Alex Richards’ rep answered a tad more obliquely, simply stating, “No, she is a country girl.”

Shoshanna Made with Love Charlotte Ronson will be available in May at select department and specialty stores, as well as the Charlotte Ronson boutique.