Downton Abbey’s Costume Designer Dishes On Season 3, Lady Mary, More

Though we’ll have to patiently wait for the third-season return of “Downton Abbey” in January, our friends across the pond have a leg up on us. The season is coming to a close in Britain, which means they’ve gotten to see a whole extra season’s worth of Caroline McCall’s masterful costumes (which have inspired a few of our own Halloween looks).

Grazia Daily caught up with the period drama’s costume designer who spilled on some challenges she faced in a video interview, including which role was hardest to create for. “Mary has been quite a hard character, and I wanted [her dresses] to be soft and feminine. I wanted them to look delicate and sophisticated.” McCall also said that post-Edwardian England was an “extraordinary” time for fashion, adding that it’s “really a beautiful period of history.”

Head over to Grazia to see the video in its entirety.