Watch the New Trailer for ‘Downton Abbey’ Season 5

Fire! Secrets! Babies! EW.com has a new, exclusive trailer for “Downton Abbey” season 5 and it doesn’t disappoint.
We got a glimpse of said fire in the first trailer for the show released last month, but this clip brings it to a whole new level. We also see Thomas (Rob James-Collier) being his old, intimidating self, Edith (Laura Carmichael) grappling with her heartbreaking decision from last season, Jimmy (Ed Speleers) getting hit on by a new character, Lady Anstruther (Anna Chancellor), and ooh la la—Lord Gillingham at Mary’s door (Michelle Dockery and Tom Cullen, respectively).
Will this be the best season yet for Lord Grantham and the Crawleys? “Downton Abbey” Season 5 premieres Sunday, January 4 and 10/9c on PBS