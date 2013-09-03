It’s here, it’s here! After the heart-crushing season three finale of “Downton Abbey,” our first look at the fourth season is here. The first trailer giving a peek into the ongoing saga of the Crawley clan has arrived, and it’s just as frenetic, emotion-ridden, and teasing as we thought it would be.

Spoiler alert: When we last left the family, Mary was coping with an incredible heartbreak as well as a new child, the family was still reeling from the loss of Sybil, and Robert was reluctant to change his ways with the arrival of the looser morals of the Jazz Age. Now, it seems that the crew is beginning to embrace the swiftly changing times a bit more willingly: they even hired a new black member of the service team. How progressive!

Watch the clip above, and get excited! The show returns to the U.K. January 4, which means it will be a while more before it hits American shores. Hopefully this will tide us over till then!