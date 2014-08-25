The Cast of ‘Downton Abbey’ is Banned From Wearing Modern Underwear

Just how accurate is period drama “Downton Abbey”? Apparently very, especially considering the cast isn’t allowed to wear modern underwear on set. Yes, even the cast’s undergarments are meant to be authentic to the early 20th century, the time period the show is set in.

“Modern watches and jewellery are out and so even is modern underwear as the danger is apparently too great it could be seen if we bend over,” a cast member anonymously told The Telegraph. “They have relented in the case of prescription glasses and asthma guns, but that’s about it.”

This ban comes after an incident earlier this month in which a plastic bottle of water accidentally appeared in a promotional shot for the show. Overblown controversy ensued, which led the cast to post an image on the charity Water Aid UK’s Instagram page all pointing at a plastic bottle of water.

Hey, at least the cast is using the blooper to raise money for a worthy cause.