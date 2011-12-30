Dov Charney Hates Pizza, Says He’s Gay (Sort Of)

Let’s face it, we all love American Apparel. No one does basics and flattering cuts like the laid back, California-based company. But Dov Charney, the company’s CEO, has drawn heaps of negative attention and scandal to the clothing brand, and he is not exactly the most beloved figure in the fashion world.

In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Charney reveals some charming facts about himself which make him sound one part weird and one part absolutely ridiculous. First on the list, Charney’s intense hatred of pizza. Naturally. Or as Charney explains, “I like Italian high-end pizza … I’m not interested in commercial pizza. I think it’s disgusting.”

And those famous sexual-harassment charges? Well, Charney compares his situation to the hardships faced by the gay community in 1964. In his own words: “It’s like a great gay guy had fantastic ideas, it’s 1964, and everybody’s like ‘Geez, geez, he screws guys in the as**ole.’ Yeah, he screw guys in the ass … So what? I like to fool around with girls. Get over it.”

Charming, no?

But of course, when the photographer, Albert Kodagolian, mentions the thousands of broken hearts left in Charney’s wake, good ol’ Dov remarks, “You know, that’s the weird part. I’m the one with the broken heart.”

The ridiculousness of these comments can only be matched with the Flaunt writer’s love for the West Coast creative director Iris Alonzo‘s “vertically-daring cheekbones.” Oy vey.

There are really no conclusions to draw here. Except that Dov Charney is truly one of the strangest characters of our time. What do you think of Charney’s interview with Flaunt? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Jezebel]