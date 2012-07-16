No Doubt Debuts New Single, “Settle Down”

When it was announced that Gwen Stefani and the boys of No Doubt would be releasing another album (their first since 2001’s Rock Steady), the Twitterverse exploded with glee. Now, the Southern California sweethearts are back and better than ever, and we now have the first single to prove it.

Today, Gwen and her boys debuted “Settle Down,” the lead single off of Push and Shove (which is set to be released on September 25). Similar to some of the tracks on Rock Steady, there’s a strong reggae influence, and in keeping with No Doubt’s signature style, it’s the perfect summer jam.

Listen to the track on No Doubt’s official site and tune into E! tonight at 8 PM for the premiere of the video!