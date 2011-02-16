Celebrity Doubletake: LC at Barnes & Noble in LA and NYC

Former Hills star <a href=" https://stylecaster.com/news/3293/lauren-conrad-signs-copies-of-her-fictional-masterpiece/BGcMZVBv” target=”_blank”>Lauren Conrad is on a whirlwind tour to promote her new novel “L.A. Candy”. On Tuesday, the writing wunderkind wore a black and white silk top tucked into a black pencil skirt at a book signing at the Barnes & Noble in The Grove in Los Angeles, and last night she wore a very similar ensemble to another book signing at a Barnes & Noble in New York City. Although she ditched the Heidi-esque braids (I know you’re sick of them too) and opted for long waves, her outfit was nearly identical. Talk about playing it safe…or maybe she’s just trying to be taken seriously as an author.