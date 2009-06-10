Celebrity Doubletake: Fergie and Zoe Saldana in Emilio Pucci

Looks like Fergie took a cue from Star Trek star Zoe Saldana when choosing her look for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman last night. Fergie wore a metallic and green embellished Emilio Pucci dress on the late night show to promote The Black Eyed Peas highly anticipated new album, “The E.N.D”. Meanwhile StyleCaster It Girl Zoe Saldana wore the black version of the metallic dress to the LA premiere of Star Trek in early May.

This is a tough one, we love the dress and both ladies in it! Who do you think wore it best?