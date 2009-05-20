Celebrity Doubletake: Doutzen and Zoe in Alaia

Doutzen Kroes and Zoe Saldana committed the ultimate fashion faux pas: wearing the same exact outfit, one after the other, to different events (although it was probably the Kroes in the wrong since Saldana wore the look first). The Star Trek actress wore a plunging ruffled Azzedine Alaia dress and lace-up open toe booties to the London premiere of the movie on April 20, and Kroes wore the exact same dress and shoes (gasp!) to the Looking for Eric premiere in Cannes on Monday. Both women are so beautiful, and so are those shoes, so it’s hard to say who looked better.

What do you think?