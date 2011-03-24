StyleCaster
Double Up On Denim This Spring: We Dare You

Alyssa
by
21 Start slideshow

If Chlo’s perfect patchwork denim for Spring 2010 didn’t win you over on the denim-on-denim front, it’s time to rethink your decision. The “Canadian Tuxedo”as it’s so affectionately calledis back in a big way for Spring 2011, and with new shapes from Cline, Derek Lam and Stella McCartney to back it up, it’s far from a fashion “don’t.” Don’t worry if the thought of layering denim recalls imagery of cowboys or construction workers, if you follow our shopping guide, we promise that you won’t look anything but chic.

1 of 21

Celine Spring 2011

Marc by Marc Jacobs pleated denim shirt, $200, at Net-A-Porter

Celine Spring 2011

Stella McCartney denim shirt, $515, at Kirna Zabete

Wayward jean shirt, $88, at Madewell

Derek Lam Spring 2011

MOTO Premium dungaree overalls, $100, at Topshop

Derek Lam Spring 2011

Cheap Monday Rhoda denim dress, $70, at Nasty Gal

Derek Lam Spring 2011

Widelegger jeans, $125, at Madewell

J. Crew Selvege chambray shirt, $88, at Net-A-Porter

Stella McCartney Spring 2011

Amy button-down skirt, $64, at Topshop

Stella McCartney Spring 2011

Stella McCartney oversized denim top, $395, at Net-A-Porter

One Teaspoon Cutoff Chambray Shirt, $108, at Nasty Gal

Elastic denim shirt-dress, $90, at Topshop

Stella McCartney Spring 2011

Denim tab sleeve shirt, $60, at Topshop

Citizens of Humanity low-rise denim shorts, $180, at Net-A-Porter

