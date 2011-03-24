Double Up On Denim This Spring: We Dare You

If Chlo’s perfect patchwork denim for Spring 2010 didn’t win you over on the denim-on-denim front, it’s time to rethink your decision. The “Canadian Tuxedo”as it’s so affectionately calledis back in a big way for Spring 2011, and with new shapes from Cline, Derek Lam and Stella McCartney to back it up, it’s far from a fashion “don’t.” Don’t worry if the thought of layering denim recalls imagery of cowboys or construction workers, if you follow our shopping guide, we promise that you won’t look anything but chic.