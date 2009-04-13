Double Take

As we anxiously await the release of Matthew Williamson for H&M, it’s nice to get a glimpse of the fabulous pieces on several lucky celebs before the collection even debuts. You know the pieces are great when two different girls wear the same dress only days apart. While Katy Perry opted for a peacock print blue mini dress for Paper magazine’s “Beautiful People” party, two days later Nicky Hilton wore the same look to host an event at Prive in Las Vegas. I’m leaning towards Katy Perry with this one, who does your vote go to?

The collection, and the very long lines that will undoubtedly come along with it, are due in H&M stores April 23rd.