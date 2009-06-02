Double Take: Rihanna and Paris

It seems like every fashionable celebrity (and non-celebrities alike) will bend over backwards to wear one of Alexander Wang’s stunning creations. The pieces are minimal, amazingly constructed and did we mention extremely flattering? And of course, they have been known to cause multiple wears among the stylish girls of Hollywood.

Case in point: Paris Hilton and Rihanna. Rihanna chose a corseted nude and white dress from Wang’s Pre-Fall 2009 collection for a visit to Kanye West’s NYC apartment last week, and low and behold Paris wore the same dress for an appearance on the David Letterman Show last night.

Both women paired the dress with black pumps, but Rihanna’s were a bit more delicate leaving all attention on the dress. And while Paris went for trendy with the very coveted House of Harlow Black Resin necklace, Rihanna kept her neckline bare, again giving us nothing to focus on but the dress.

While we liked Paris’s look (she is a bit more understated and minimal than usual) we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Rihanna’s the reason why the word fierce was invented. Go to battle with her and you will lose. Sorry Paris!