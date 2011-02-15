Dossier Journal Takes Over Jane Hotel: Party Snaps

As soon as I stepped into the Ballroom at the Jane Hotel, I knew the soiree that Dossier Journal was throwing this past Saturday night would be trs magnifique! The party was packed with uber chic music lovers and fashion tastemakers. And the night’s headlining DJ act was none other than the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Karen O (though she was nowhere to be spotted) and Nick Zinner.

Other notable guests included comedian Aziz Ansari, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo, and the man I kept running into this past weekend, Cobra Starship’s Gabe Saporta. It was also rumoured that Lindsay Lohan made an appearance towards the close of the evening after bouncing from the Purple Magazine party at The Standard. True or not, I still at least got to enjoy my first gin-based “Dirty Martini” which definitely helped me put that bass in my walk.

To play a quick game of “Name That B-List Celebrity,” browse through the photos above from Saturday’s event!

