Dossier Gets Designers To Tell Their Virginity Stories

For the May issue of Dossier, which centers around the ideas of gender and beauty and features Andrej Pejic on its cover, some seriously influential names in fashion and art took to sharing the not often told stories of how they came to lose their virginities.

Some are a little more info than I would have liked to know, some are so honest it’s endearing, some are funny, some are witty, some evasive. Cynthia Rowley simply says, “Though I’m not typically a kiss-and-teller, let’s just say my first time was a “Treat,” by name and experience.”

Alexis Bittar gets candid, saying, “It was super confusing since I was gay and young. It took years in therapy to work it out.” Steven Alan shows some wit and puts his in the form of a “Want Ad” while jewelry maker and designer Maria Francesa Pepe quotes Dante.

The May issue of Dossier is on newstands now. Click through to read some of the stories.