Here Are Encanto’s ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Lyrics in English For the Meaning Behind the Oscar-Nominated Song

We don’t talk about Bruno, but that doesn’t mean we’re gatekeeping Sebastián Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas” lyrics in English—especially after the song’s nomination and performance at the 94th Annual Academy Awards!

“Dos Oruguitas” was written by Lin Manuel Miranda and performed by Yatra for the Disney film Encanto, which premiered in 2021. Yatra, a singer-songwriter from Colombia, appeared at the 2022 Oscars to perform a live rendition of the track following its nomination for Best Original Song. The song’s nomination sparked some surprise among fans of Encanto, considering the breakout success of another song on the film’s soundtrack: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” But according to Miranda, “Dos Oruguitas” simply made the cut sooner when it came time to submit a song for Academy Awards consideration.

“I’m still proud of ‘Dos Oruguitas’ as the submission,” Miranda said on an episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast in 2022. “When those are the parameters, you have to pick the thing that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie, and it contains all of it inside this song—as opposed to a journey of a particular character. It’s the foundational story, but I’m not going to say it wasn’t hard.”

Judging from Yatra’s beautiful performance at the Oscars, you really can’t go wrong with any song off of the Encanto soundtrack—and we’d wager to say “Dos Oruguitas” does tick all the boxes of a heartfelt, award-worthy ballad. In Encanto, the song plays during an important flashback scene, where protagonist Mirabel learns about her grandmother Alma’s life and the hardships she endured—from her romance with her husband Pedro, to the sacrifices they had to make as a couple to save their family from war. Lyrically, the song speaks about two caterpillars falling in love before having to let go of one another, which serves as a metaphor for the events that transpired in Alma and Pedro’s life. Read on ahead for the full “Dos Oruguitas” lyrics in English and Spanish.

“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastian Yatra: Spanish lyrics

Dos oruguitas enamoradas

Pasan sus noches y madrugadas

Llenas de hambre

Siguen andando y navegando un mundo

Que cambia y sigue cambiando

Navegando un mundo

Que cambia y sigue cambiando

Dos oruguitas paran el viento

Mientras se abrazan con sentimiento

Siguen creciendo, no saben cuándo

Buscar algún rincón

El tiempo sigue cambiando

Inseparables son

El tiempo sigue cambiando

Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas

Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro

Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas

Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

(Woh, oh, oh, oh)

Dos oruguitas desorientadas

En dos capullos bien abrigadas

Con sueños nuevos

Ya solo falta hacer lo necesario

En el mundo que sigue cambiando

Tumbando sus paredes

Ahí viene nuestro milagro

Nuestro milagro

Nuestro milagro

Nuestro milagro

Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas

Hay que volar, hay que encontrar

Su propio futuro

Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas

Hay que volar, hay que encontrar

Su propio futuro

Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más

Hay que crecer a parte y volver

Hacia adelante seguirás

Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas

Hay que volar, hay que encontrar

Su propio futuro

“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastian Yatra: English lyrics

Two little caterpillars

In love and yearning

Spend every evening

And morning learning

To hold each other

Their hunger burning

To navigate a world

That turns, and never stops turning

Together in this world

That turns, and never stops turning

Two little caterpillars

Against the weather

The wind grows colder

But they’re together

They hold each other

No way of knowing

They’re all they have for shelter

And something inside them is growing

They long to stay together

But something inside them is growing

Oh, little caterpillars

Don’t you hold on too tight

Both of you know

It’s your time to grow

To fall apart, to reunite

Wonders await you

Just on the other side

Trust they’ll be there

And start to prepare

The way for tomorrow

Oh, little caterpillars

Don’t you hold on too tight

Both of you know

It’s your time to grow

To fall apart, to reunite

Wonders await you

Just on the other side

Trust they’ll be there

Start to prepare

The way for tomorrow

Two little caterpillars

Cocooned and waiting

Each in their own world

Anticipating

What happens after

The rearranging?

And so afraid of change

In a world that never stops changing

So let the walls come down

The world will never stop changing

(Never stop changing)

(Never stop changing)

(Never stop changing)

Oh, butterflies

Don’t you hold on too tight

Both of you know

It’s your time to go

To fly apart, to reunite

Wonders surround you

Just let the walls come down

Don’t look behind you

Fly till you find

Your way toward tomorrow

Oh, butterflies

Don’t you hold on too tight

Both of you know

It’s your time to go

To fly apart, to reunite

Wonders surround you

Just let the walls come down

Don’t look behind you

Fly till you find

Your way toward tomorrow

Oh, butterflies

Don’t you hold on too tight

Both of you know

It’s your time to go

To fly apart, to reunite

Wonders surround you

Just let the walls come down

Don’t look behind you

Fly till you find

Your way toward tomorrow

Encanto is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

