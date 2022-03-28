Here Are Encanto’s ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Lyrics in English For the Meaning Behind the Oscar-Nominated Song

We don’t talk about Bruno, but that doesn’t mean we’re gatekeeping Sebastián Yatra’s “Dos Oruguitas” lyrics in English—especially after the song’s nomination and performance at the 94th Annual Academy Awards!
“Dos Oruguitas” was written by Lin Manuel Miranda and performed by Yatra for the Disney film Encanto, which premiered in 2021. Yatra, a singer-songwriter from Colombia, appeared at the 2022 Oscars to perform a live rendition of the track following its nomination for Best Original Song. The song’s nomination sparked some surprise among fans of Encanto, considering the breakout success of another song on the film’s soundtrack: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” But according to Miranda, “Dos Oruguitas” simply made the cut sooner when it came time to submit a song for Academy Awards consideration.
“I’m still proud of ‘Dos Oruguitas’ as the submission,” Miranda said on an episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast in 2022. “When those are the parameters, you have to pick the thing that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie, and it contains all of it inside this song—as opposed to a journey of a particular character. It’s the foundational story, but I’m not going to say it wasn’t hard.”
Judging from Yatra’s beautiful performance at the Oscars, you really can’t go wrong with any song off of the Encanto soundtrack—and we’d wager to say “Dos Oruguitas” does tick all the boxes of a heartfelt, award-worthy ballad. In Encanto, the song plays during an important flashback scene, where protagonist Mirabel learns about her grandmother Alma’s life and the hardships she endured—from her romance with her husband Pedro, to the sacrifices they had to make as a couple to save their family from war. Lyrically, the song speaks about two caterpillars falling in love before having to let go of one another, which serves as a metaphor for the events that transpired in Alma and Pedro’s life. Read on ahead for the full “Dos Oruguitas” lyrics in English and Spanish.
“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastian Yatra: Spanish lyrics
Dos oruguitas enamoradas
Pasan sus noches y madrugadas
Llenas de hambre
Siguen andando y navegando un mundo
Que cambia y sigue cambiando
Navegando un mundo
Que cambia y sigue cambiando
Dos oruguitas paran el viento
Mientras se abrazan con sentimiento
Siguen creciendo, no saben cuándo
Buscar algún rincón
El tiempo sigue cambiando
Inseparables son
El tiempo sigue cambiando
Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas
Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro
Ay oruguitas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Vienen milagros, vienen crisálidas
Hay que partir y construir su propio futuro
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
(Woh, oh, oh, oh)
Dos oruguitas desorientadas
En dos capullos bien abrigadas
Con sueños nuevos
Ya solo falta hacer lo necesario
En el mundo que sigue cambiando
Tumbando sus paredes
Ahí viene nuestro milagro
Nuestro milagro
Nuestro milagro
Nuestro milagro
Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas
Hay que volar, hay que encontrar
Su propio futuro
Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas
Hay que volar, hay que encontrar
Su propio futuro
Ay mariposas, no se aguanten más
Hay que crecer a parte y volver
Hacia adelante seguirás
Ya son milagros, rompiendo crisálidas
Hay que volar, hay que encontrar
Su propio futuro
“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastian Yatra: English lyrics
Two little caterpillars
In love and yearning
Spend every evening
And morning learning
To hold each other
Their hunger burning
To navigate a world
That turns, and never stops turning
Together in this world
That turns, and never stops turning
Two little caterpillars
Against the weather
The wind grows colder
But they’re together
They hold each other
No way of knowing
They’re all they have for shelter
And something inside them is growing
They long to stay together
But something inside them is growing
Oh, little caterpillars
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to grow
To fall apart, to reunite
Wonders await you
Just on the other side
Trust they’ll be there
And start to prepare
The way for tomorrow
Oh, little caterpillars
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to grow
To fall apart, to reunite
Wonders await you
Just on the other side
Trust they’ll be there
Start to prepare
The way for tomorrow
Two little caterpillars
Cocooned and waiting
Each in their own world
Anticipating
What happens after
The rearranging?
And so afraid of change
In a world that never stops changing
So let the walls come down
The world will never stop changing
(Never stop changing)
(Never stop changing)
(Never stop changing)
Oh, butterflies
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to go
To fly apart, to reunite
Wonders surround you
Just let the walls come down
Don’t look behind you
Fly till you find
Your way toward tomorrow
Oh, butterflies
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to go
To fly apart, to reunite
Wonders surround you
Just let the walls come down
Don’t look behind you
Fly till you find
Your way toward tomorrow
Oh, butterflies
Don’t you hold on too tight
Both of you know
It’s your time to go
To fly apart, to reunite
Wonders surround you
Just let the walls come down
Don’t look behind you
Fly till you find
Your way toward tomorrow
Encanto is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.