The Do’s and Don’ts of Being a Good Bridesmaid

Wedding season has officially arrived. But for every happy, soon-to-be bride out there, there are at least four or five miserable bridesmaids trying to keep it together. Well, I have news for all of you: you need to get over it! When you agree to do something with the word “maid” in it, you have to expect that it’s not going to be a totally pleasurable experience.

Yes, you end up spending a lot more money than you intended, and yes, you’re probably dealing with a stressed out, demanding bride (especially in the weeks leading up to the big day), but that’s what you signed on for. It’s not fun, but if you want to avoid the fate of Kristin Wigg in Bridesmaids, then you suck it up.

Just find happiness in the fact that when you eventually get married, you’ll get to put her through the same crap. For now, fake a smile, pretend you’re thrilled to spend money on a dress you’ll only wear once and follow the simple bridesmaids Do’s and Don’ts in the slideshow above.