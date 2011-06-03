The Do’s and Don’ts of Being a Good Bridesmaid

Wedding season has officially arrived. But for every happy, soon-to-be bride out there, there are at least four or five miserable bridesmaids trying to keep it together. Well, I have news for all of you: you need to get over it! When you agree to do something with the word “maid” in it, you have to expect that it’s not going to be a totally pleasurable experience.
Yes, you end up spending a lot more money than you intended, and yes, you’re probably dealing with a stressed out, demanding bride (especially in the weeks leading up to the big day), but that’s what you signed on for. It’s not fun, but if you want to avoid the fate of Kristin Wigg in Bridesmaids, then you suck it up.
Just find happiness in the fact that when you eventually get married, you’ll get to put her through the same crap. For now, fake a smile, pretend you’re thrilled to spend money on a dress you’ll only wear once and follow the simple bridesmaids Do’s and Don’ts in the slideshow above.
DO follow the registry
The registry is there to make both your life and the bride's life a lot easier. She has already picked out exactly what she wants, so do yourself a favor and listen. Don't try to do something out of the box when it comes to the wedding gift. You'll save yourself a lot of time and energy if your just stick to the list.
DO get creative with your shower gift
Unlike the actual wedding gift, it's ok to think outside of the box for your shower gift. This is your time to be creative and do something a little more personal. Take the time to put together a scrapbook of romantic love poems. Go a step further and collect recipes from her loved ones to put together in a personalized cookbook.
DO be on time
This one's a rule of life. It's not ok to be late to most occasions, so it's definitely no ok to be late to your best friend's wedding or wedding events. My suggestion is to wear a watch every day for the months leading up to the big day.
DO attend the majority of social functions leading up to the wedding
This includes the bridal shower, bachelorhood party, rehearsal dinner and whatever else the bride has planned. When you agreed to be a bridesmaid, you agreed to be there... for all of it. So, unless you have an actual emergency, your attendance is expected.
DO be her moral support
Between planning a wedding and trying to keep up with all of her other non-wedding responsibilities, the bride is going to have a lot on her plate. Eventually, the stress and emotions of it all will get the best of her, so it's your job to make sure you're her shoulder to cry on when that day comes.
DON'T assume you know what kind of bachelorette party she wants
listen to the bride and find out what she wants before you go planning some raunchy affair. Not everyone wants the cliche Vegas party with gross male strippers. Maybe she wants a classy night with the girls, so ask.
DON'T get wasted
While I know the best part about weddings is the open bar, you don't need to drink the bar dry. Have a few drinks, let loose, but don't make a fool of yourself. You'll regret it at brunch the next day when everyone is staring.
DON'T complain about the bridesmaid dress once the decision has been made
There's no use in complaining, because chances are the bride has already made up her mind. When you're dealing with a wedding party of different size girls, all with different style preferences, it's hard to please everyone. So, just make it a little easier on her by sucking it up for one day.
DON'T do anything drastic to your look right before the wedding
The bride is going to have to look at these pictures for the rest of her life, so don't do something like dye your locks the night before the wedding. Sure, the blonde turned out alright for Kim K., but who knows if the same will hold true for you. The bride had a certain image of you when she envisioned her wedding photos, so just let her have it. You can dye your hair blonde the day after.
DON'T hook up with a groomsman before the wedding
Once the ceremony is over, then have at it! But you don't want to be the reason for the awkwardness at the wedding, and all because you couldn't keep your legs closed at the rehearsal dinner? Save yourself the tension.