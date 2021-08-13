Society6’s Epic Wall Art Sale is Chock Full of Chic Dorm Décor Staples

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your dorm room decor situation on a budget or refresh your studio apartment for the upcoming back-to-school season without blowing through your savings, Society’s summer sale is here to help you elevate your dorm wall art game without going over budget. Of course, in addition to chic wall art and hanging to liven up a drab dorm, you’ll also find a slew of other cute AF essentials like laptop stickers, decorative desk supplies, and other daily essentials you’ll need for the new school year — all featuring creative designs and prints made by up-and-coming artists.

Whether you’re into bohemian vibes, abstract art, or slogan pieces, Society6’s huge assortment of dorm decor and wall art options will certainly not disappoint any home decor taste. From minimalist line drawings and elegant figure studies, graphic wording posters with inspirational slogans and quotes, framed geometric canvas pieces, woven wall fixtures, and luxe tapestry drapings, there’s literally something for everyone.

Basically, if you’re looking for some chic wall art that doesn’t fall into the ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ art arena, Society6 is where it’s at for a dorm room makeover on a budget. Because, frankly, you don’t have to drop serious coin to make your place look like you’re a legit art collector — even when you’re living in a tiny, tiny little space and surviving on a tiny, tiny college student budget. Scroll through below to check out our favorite dorm wall art pieces from Society6’s epic sale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Soceity6 is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Blue Sky Art Print

This elegant photographic print is the perfect accent piece for a tiny dorm or studio apartment.

Oranges Wall Hanging

For those who prefer a fabric wall hanging, this geometric-printed piece will fit the bill (and won’t clash with existing decor).

Glitter Rose Art Print

For those who have a thing for pink (*raising my hand*).

These Boots Blue Sky Canvas Art Prints

Canvas prints are a great option because you don’t have to worry about frames and they’re easy to hang without damaging the wall.

Bloom Check Wooden Wall Art Hanging

Wooden wall art is a unique way to add some flair to your walls without taking up a ton of space.

Grilled Cheese Framed Mini Art Print

A mini art print is the perfect accent piece for your kitchen or bathroom.

I Was Not Made To Be Subtle Poster

Opting for a poster is always an affordable option, and it allows you to choose your own frame (I love to look in thrift shops for ornate ones!).