Dorinda Medley Teases Who Stayed in the Fish Room in ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars Season 2

It’s been less than a year since Dorinda Medley left The Real Housewives of New York City, but there are already rumors about her return to Bravo for season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Peacock’s Real Housewives spinoff that brings together cast members from various cities for one drama-filled vacation.

The rumored cast, which consists of all former Housewives, includes Dorinda; her RHONY co-star Jill Zarin; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville; Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge; and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille. According to reports, the cast filmed over the course of a week in September at Blue Stone Manor, Dorinda’s estate in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, that has been featured in various episodes of RHONY.

While Dorinda didn’t confirm the rumors about RHUGT season 2, she did hint that fans wouldn’t be “let down” if she did return to TV with other former Housewives. “Everyone misses Blue Stone Manor. Nothing would be better than to have an old school backup of Blue Stone Manor,” Dorinda tells STYLECASTER as part of her partnership with Amazon Devices. “You can’t go wrong with that combination. If or when it is happening, I think it’ll be a huge success and nobody will be let down. Again, everyone is looking forward to that old school situation. It’s all looking positive.”

As Bravo fans know, Dorinda can’t talk about Blue Stone Manor without discussing the Fish Room, the estate’s famous bedroom decorated with three massive mounted fish. While Dorinda declined to reveal the guest of the Fish Room on RHUGT season 2, she teased that the Housewife “appreciated” the decor more than her former RHONY co-stars, who famously refused to stay in the room.

“You know I can’t be giving away secrets like that. Do you want me to come back to the Housewives or not? I start giving away secrets like that, they’ll never have me back,” Dorinda says. “You know me, I’m not one to spill the beans very easily. Let’s just say that, if someone were to stay in the Fish Room, this person really appreciated the decor.”

Dorinda did confirm, however, that the Fish Room is still at Blue Stone Manor, just with some “updated” tweaks. “The Fish Room is still the Fish Room! When I was doing the Airbnb thing, the first question they had was, ‘Is the Fish Room still the Fish Room?!’” she says. “Yes, the Fish Room is just the updated version. I know no one believes that I didn’t make that Fish Room just for Bravo. I actually had a young boy, a stepson, that used to stay there.”

While most of her rumored RHUGT cast mates were from other cities, Dorinda did have one former RHONY co-star at Blue Stone Manor: Jill Zarin, who viewers last saw her feud with at a Halloween party on RHONY season 12. When asked about her relationship with Jill now, Dorinda confirmed she’s “never had a problem” with her former RHONY co-star, despite rumors of their “beef” on RHUGT.

“My relationship with Jill has always been good. I’ve never had a problem with Jill, much to what people say,” Dorinda says. “Jill and I knew each other long before the show started. In fact, she was one of the first people to bring me on. I don’t know if you remember, it was her charity; I was sitting at her table. I was always on the back scenes of the Housewives for years and years. I was there before you even knew I was there.”

As for if she would come back to RHONY, Dorinda confirmed that she would “definitely” consider the opportunity to return, but explained that the decision isn’t hers to make. “You never say never. Listen, I think it’s important to focus on the present and where you are in the present,” she says. “If that happens, I’m going to make a decision. It’s not my decision. I know everybody asks me, ‘Am I going back?’ That ain’t my decision. That’s the higher-ups. But I would definitely consider it because I had a great time on Bravo. Bravo has presented so many great opportunities. I wouldn’t be doing this Amazon commercial right now if it wasn’t for my presence on Bravo and the platform.”

