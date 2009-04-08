Name: Doria Santlofer

Age: 26

Occupation: Fashion Market Editor, New York Magazine

Location: New York City



1. First things first: Where do you shop?

Bird on Smith St, Opening Ceremony, No. 6 are some of my favorites. My secret? Lots of sample sales.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Work hard, play hard and always try to get a good night’s sleep

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Giuseppe Zanotti sandals from Balmain Spring, a Rick Owens black leather jacket, Lanvin’s black dresses for Fall 09



4. Who are your favorite designers?

Marc Jacobs, Christophe Decarnin, Nicholas Ghesquiere, Olivier Theyskens, Alber Elbaz, Isabel Marant, Christian Louboutin

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Kate Moss for night. Emmanuelle Alt for everyday.



6. What are your favorite online destinations?

nymag.com, nytimes.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

1920s Paris

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Coco Chanel



9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Diane Keaton in Annie Hall

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Repetto black flats (I consistently go through a pair a year), black jeans (wear them every day), black Wolford tights (every day im not wearing black jeans), my black leather jacket (whenever its not too cold), black boots (flats, heels, wedges what have you…)



11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

What I would spend and what I can spend are two very different things

12. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Friends and fam in attendance. Mac n cheese for dinner and two desserts: mom’s chocolate Bruno and dad’s ice box cake. With no shortage of some really good red wine.



13. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

I did. I wore a very out of character bright pink Betsey Johnson dress.



14. What theme song best describes your life?

Anything and everything by Bob Dylan



15. What inspires you?

People I see walking around the city, old photos of my parents from the 60s that they have in big boxes. I studied art history, so that is always a reference point. And, recently, I’ve loved looking at the photographs on old records- there is something so staged, but also casual about many of those images that I love and find very inspiring.

