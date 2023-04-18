Dopamine Decor Is Taking Over TikTok—Here Are 10 Affordable Ways To Try This Colorful Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you move into your own space for the first time, it might take you a while to realize something glaringly obvious: you can do whatever you want to with the space. Whether you have an entire apartment or house to yourself or just a bedroom, you can make it the space of your dreams if you have a little inspiration. TikTok interior designers are showcasing their skills by making even simple, often ignored corners into works of art. And they call it dopamine decorating.

Essentially, the concept behind dopamine decorating is that every corner of every inch of your space induces a mood-boosting seratonin response in the brain. Of course, that can look different for each person, but in general, this trend focuses on bright colors, unique spins on everyday items like lamps, and stand-out tchotchkes that just make you smile whenever you walk by them. But contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to have a million-dollar budget to achieve the dopamine decor space of your dreams. You just have to know where to look. Here are 10 stand-out and unique pieces you can shop at Walmart so you can design the dopamine decor space of your dreams.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Walmart is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bellamy Studios Mid Century Velvet Wingback Chair

One of the easiest ways to start your dopamine decor journey is to replace large pieces like chairs or sofas. This bright blue chair makes adding even more dopamine decor accessories like colorful pillows and throws to your space super easy. It’s the perfect backdrop that’s neutral but still packs a punch of its own.

Phantoscope Pom Pom Velvet Series Decorative Throw Pillow

Adding colorful throw pillows is an easy way to boost the dopamine in your home. Experiment with different color palettes on sofas, chairs and even to add pops of color to your bedspread. Plus, this two-pack of pillows is under $40, which is seriously unheard of.

A&D Home Tustin Convertible Futon Chair

If you’re lacking in space but also love to entertain and host friends and family, this chair is for you. Not only does it come in seven different color ways, but it actually pulls out into a full, twin-size bed. I’ve never seen a piece of furniture be so cute and so functional at the same time.

Bowery Hill Acrylic Snack Table in Pink

Acrylic end tables can retail for up to $800, so you can imagine my shock when I stumbled upon this hot pink acrylic side table (on wheels!) that’s under $140. Everyone needs an end table in their living room, why not make it bright pink to increase that seratonin! It also comes in blue and gold.

14 Karat Home Lydia Modern Velvet Fabric Computer Chair

Spice up your office with a jewel-toned swivel chair. The fabric is velvet, the swivel base is gold and when put together, you have an instant happiness boost whenever you walk into your office to do actual work (gross!). It comes in seven different color options.

Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon

If you want to try out the dopamine decor trend slowly, start small with this colorful futon couch. It comes in blue, pink or green velvet and is the perfect dopamine-boosting focal point for any room.

Ecomex Velvet Round Storage Ottoman

Adding a piece that’s functional is a surefire way to get a dopamine boost because everyone knows a clean and tidy room is a happy room. Stuff books, magazines or anything else you need to hide in this chic ottoman that comes in five different color options.

Mr. Kate Moon Upholstered Bed with Storage

Blush is a great color for dopamine decorating because it’s relaxing while also being colorful. This bed even comes with built-in storage. You can slide the drawers under the frame directly out to store off-season clothes and shoes. You’ll get the fame and head board built right in for just around $400.

Better Homes & Gardens Unscented Pillar Candles, 3-Pack

Dopamine decorating isn’t just about large, stand-out furniture pieces, it’s also about how you accessorize. These bright pillar candles are so chic and come in three different colors in a three-pack for just under $20.

Gibson Home Brela 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

Don’t forget about the table top when decorating for maximum serotonin levels. The colors on your table can add a fun design element to an otherwise boring part of your kitchen. This 12-piece set provides service for four people and looks beautiful on top of your dining table, even when no guests are coming over.