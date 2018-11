The best thing about the resort season is that the smaller collections allow designers to pare down and simplify their vision to only the most essential pieces. Doo.Ri knows exactly how to deliver a clean, beautiful collection where every piece makes perfect sense. Fans of her artfully draped dresses will not be disappointed, but the true standouts were a couple of perfectly slouchy pantsuits and a deconstructed trench vest.

For full resort coverage, see our Hot Topic: Resort 2010