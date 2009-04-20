Doo.Ri Designs Handbags

Looking for the perfect handbag to go with your closet full of edgy, drapey silk dresses? Doo.ri, the expert on basics that never feel basic and former CFDA Fashion Fund winner (she beat out Rodarte and Thakoon), has answered your prayers. Designer Doo-Ri Chung has collaborated with Steve Dumain and Be Inthavong of Be & D for a line of handbags to be sold exclusively at Saks.

The bags are wrapped in kitting or chains, which give them a dark, slightly gothic feel. After she sent those studded tights down the runway, we knew it was time for her to delve into accessories.