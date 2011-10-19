Doo-Ri Designing Capsule Collection for Macy’s

Michelle Obama may get caught shopping at Target, but it’s Macy’s she has something in common with. After outfitting the first lady for a state dinner less than one week ago, Korean-American designer Doo-Ri Chung has announced plans to produce a capsule collection for Macy’s, set to hit stores this February.

You may remember Chung from the documentary Seamless, in which cameras stalked the New Jersey native as she struggled to break into the fashion world. One year later she won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award, and now, with the emerging popularity of her draped jersey designs, it’s safe to say she has arrived.

How well the line will fare with Macy’s customers is another question, and a daunting one considering Karl Lagerfeld’s much hyped line is already on sale racks.

Click through the slideshow for a first look at sketches from the collection and stay tuned for more Doo-Ri news later this week when our own Truc Nguyen scores an exclusive interview with the designer!