Doo.Ri Brings Us Under.Ligne

Our favorite resort collection of the season was probably Doo.Ri’s, and we’ve been watching her every move closely from her line of gothic inspired handbags to her new lower-priced diffusion line.

The diffusion line is called under.ligne and features jersey dresses, tops, and leggings with some of Doo.Ri’s signature rouching and draping details. It is available now at La Garconne and in StyleCaster’s shop. Prices range from $150 to $495.

What do you think of the pieces? They’re still a little pricey for jersey. I might stick to my T by Alexander Wang.