Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ Cast Now Includes Harry Styles & We’re So Ready

Keeping tabs on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling release date, cast, and spoilers is worth it once you hear what’s in store. The 36-year-old actress made waves in 2019 for her directorial debut on Booksmart, a witty coming-of-age film that scored nominations at the Golden Globes and Critic Choice Awards. But her forthcoming film, Don’t Worry, Darling couldn’t be more different from the teen comedy.

Wilde’s latest is a psychological thriller. Don’t Worry, Darling is reportedly set in a “utopian” California desert town in the 1950s, but all is not as it seems. According to Collider, the film follows an unhappy housewife who starts wondering if she’s losing her mind after noticing strange things in her small community. Her husband, meanwhile, is “hiding a dark secret” from her. The screenplay, which is based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke, is written by one of Booksmart’s writers, Katie Silberman.

For everything else we know about Don’t Worry, Darling so far—from the news of a certain One Direction star in the cast, to its upcoming release date—just keep on reading.

When is Don’t Worry, Darling’s release date?

At the time of writing, New Line Cinema has yet to announce a release date. The production studio acquired Don’t Worry, Darling in August 2019 after a “heated” 18 head bid, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Who is in Don’t Worry, Darling’s cast?

So far, the cast of Don’t Worry, Darling includes Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson, and Wilde herself in a supporting role. On September 11, 2020, Deadline was the first to report that 26-year-old Styles was brought on to replace Shia LaBeouf, who had previously signed on for a leading role but “had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict.” Styles made his onscreen acting debut playing a young soldier in 2017’s Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan.

As per Collider, Styles will be playing the role of Don’t Worry, Darling’s mysterious husband, opposite Pugh, who will star as the film’s unhappy housewife. Johnson will appear as Pugh’s neighbor, who grows paranoid and warns Pugh that not everything in the town is as it seems. Meanwhile, Pine will play the cultlike ringleader of an eerie worksite where all of the community’s men are employed right outside of the town.

