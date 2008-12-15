Don’t Get Caught In The Cold

Winter in New York is like a festival for the eyes. This is the city that doesn’t stop even in the most extreme weather conditions. This weekend was no exception. With the holidays around the corner, the streets are spilling over with women in outerwear eye candy. Everywhere I went, I saw a sea of gorgeous coats. There was one particular woman in the Barbara Bui store in Soho that I couldn’t take my eyes off of. If my camera battery wasn’t completely dead, I would have whipped it out and embarrassed myself by taking her picture just to post on this blog. Sadly, I couldn’t risk coming off completely creepy, so I just asked her where she got her beautiful jacket and searched for it online this morning.

The jacket she had on was Rick Owens from seasons past – OF COURSE. I am habitually attracted to everything RO and it is no surprise I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. I can’t seem to find the exact one she had on but I’m sure it will turn up somewhere. I just refuse to give up the search. In the meantime, feast your eyes on the two coats above. Both Rick Owens. Both need to live in my closet.

rickowens.com for more info.