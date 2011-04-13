Don’t Expect a Big Name To Take Over at Balmain

Elle UK has the inside track apparently, and word is that Balmain is going to announce Christophe Decarnin’s replacement in the next “two to three days,” following the designer’s unceremonious dismissal from the brand on the heels reports of mental illness.

Rumors have abound that Decarnin wasn’t pleased with making the same torn tees, shredded denim, gold lam bodycon, sequined everything and bold shouldered moto jackets season after season. I mean, with that stuff selling for around the 10K mark, the brand shouldn’t be akin to the Gap and khakis. Alas, that’s basically exactly what the powers that be have in mind.

It makes sense, then, that they’ll get a bit of a puppet designer who doesn’t seem to care much for having creative input, and you know, actually designing something proprietary. The magazine explains via an unknown source, “Theyre going to choose someone unknown. Christophe was an unknown when he came to Balmain, and the owners want to support lesser-known design talent.” Hmm, lesser known, or less likely to gripe about having to create the same thing over and over again. Decarnin basically started a revolution with the aforementioned glam/grunge looks, and they sold, well, but a guy who can do that, one would imagine, innately likes to move onto the next thing eventually. So will this new designer just be working within the house that Decarnin built and no longer wanted to live in?

Seems pretty sad, really.