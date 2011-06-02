Don’t Call Vanessa Paradis Mrs Depp, Tinsley Gets Make-under

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Vanessa Paradis doesn’t like to be called Mrs. Depp (um, maybe ’cause they’re not married) and looks better in the editorial images than she does on the cover of Vogue UK. (HuffPo)

Heidi Klum doesn’t just have a new website, she also has a Got Milk ad. They still make those? (Us Magazine)

Tinsley Mortimer got a make-under and looks way better. (Fashionista via xoJane)

Models get locked in giant bird cages in Numero China. (FGR)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @refinery29 Moda Operandi is selling 27 vintage Hermes bags that usually have a mulit-year wait-list!!! http://r29.co/kHa0AP That’s kind of sweet.

RT @NOWNESS Florence Welch hit the USA in 2010; see her love letter from Los Angeles here http://ow.ly/58wrA Heart her.

RT @OscarPRGirl when Oscar tells a funny story, even before he tells it, I can see it in his face that it’s going to be really good, & I start laughing. That’s cute.

RT @ElizandJames Elizabeth and James Analogy for your Thursday: Shoes are to fashion girls as tennis balls are to dogs. #justcantgetenough #SATprep