These Fluffy Slippers Remind Us of One of Our Favorite Brands—& They’re Down to Just $16

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Temperatures in my city dropped drastically this week, which tells me it’s officially time to opt for warmer shoe options. That doesn’t just apply to the outdoors, either; I’ve found myself reaching for thick socks more often to walk around my apartment (what can I say, heat costs a lot!) If you’re getting tired of running through pairs like I am, it’s probably time we both picked up a pair of cozy slippers.

No no, I’m not necessarily talking about those, though if you’re looking to hop on the bandwagon, Black Friday is the perfect time to invest. I’m referring to an affordable option, the Donpapa Slippers on Amazon, that have plenty of shoppers hooked on the memory foam padding and super soft interior. Plus, they are currently on sale for as high as 60 percent off, meaning you can score a pair for yourself (or loved ones) for as little as $16 during Black Friday.

We’d recommend not waiting; despite their low-cost, the slippers are entirely plush and luxurious, which has been confirmed by the thousands of stellar reviews and ratings.

“I love these shoes and everyone in my family has tried to steal them,” wrote one shopper, who called them an alternative to more expensive brands (wink wink). “I had to convince my mom and sister to get their own and to stop taking mine.”

The slippers offer a warm (yet breathable) upper with a fluffy lining. The memory foam sole ensures your feet stay supported and cushioned throughout wear, and the non-slip bottom makes them a suitable option for moving around the house. What’s more, you can both hand and machine wash them whenever you need without damaging their state.

RELATED: This Upper Lip Treatment Smoothes Out Fine Lines In Just Weeks—& We Know How to Get It on Sale

“They fit well, not tight and [have] room to move toes. The bottom will be flexible after a few days. I used to wear these years ago and haven’t been able to find them. Found these and snatched them up,” wrote another fan. “Nice and warm and can’t beat the price. I ordered another pair and got my mom one.”

If you’ve yet to scoop up a pair of slippers for the upcoming months, there’s no need to spend a ton on pricier options. These affordable slippers are a no brainer—you can even get multiple colors for less than one name brand pair.