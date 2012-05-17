Donna Summer’s ‘Last Dance’: A Special Jam Of The Week Tribute To The Queen Of Disco

Sad news has hit the webosphere today that disco queen Donna Summer passed away at the age of 63 years-old due to a battle with cancer. Disco fans and fellow creatures of the night are already mourning and paying their respects to this original dancing diva by tweeting and Facebooking out their favorite Donna songs all over the place (I speak from personal experience, of course).

Thus, as a special tribute to this late, great chanteuse, our jam of the week (hands down) is Donna Summer’s “Last Dance.” The melody originally came out in 1978 and appeared on the soundtrack to the movie Thank God It’s Friday. Needless to say the song was a hit, as the track got her a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal, as well as even an Oscar for songwriter Paul Jabara, according to AllMusic.

I don’t know about you, but I for sure will be blasting “Last Dance” on repeat over the next few days, and no doubt expect to hear the track everywhere, from my local Whole Foods, to all the bars and clubs in the Meatpacking District and even to every Bar & Bat Mitzvah going down in Queens and Brooklyn this shabbat.

Donna–I hope you’re shining bright up there in disco heaven.

[Image by Casablanca via Eil.com]