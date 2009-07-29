Donna Karan Speaks

For her latest collection, Donna Karan took a look back before looking forward, “Before designing any collection I think one has to look around and see what’s happening around the world today.”

This season was all about updating the concept behind her seven easy pieces, “It was very important this season to create a two-piece system. Instead of just the power of an individual dress, we took apart the system and made it into pieces…It started with the seven easy pieces and it was a time to reflect back to them. The turtleneck, the skirt, the pant, the jacket, the coat, the jean. All so simple, but all about the woman, and her body, and her silhouette, and her strength. The importance of two-piece dressing truly became the foundation and the importance of what this collection was built upon.”

Watch the full video at donnakaran.com.

Donna Karan is also working to help CityArts. 10% of the proceeds from these chari.tees, available at her Madison Avenue boutique, go to benefit CityArts.